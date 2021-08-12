Charl Schwartzel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 153rd at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Stuard, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schwartzel's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwartzel had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schwartzel's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.