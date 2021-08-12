-
-
Camilo Villegas putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr., Luke List, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Camilo Villegas got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Villegas hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Villegas's 165 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 183 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
-
-