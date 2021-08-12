-
-
Cameron Percy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Percy's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Percy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Percy hit an approach shot from 171 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 under for the round.
-
-