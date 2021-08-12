-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan dials in approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Pan's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 2 under for the round.
