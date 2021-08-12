Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Ted Potter, Jr., and Luke List are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, An had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, An's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, An had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.

An tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, An's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.