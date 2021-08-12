-
-
Bubba Watson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Bubba Watson hit his 197 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
-
-