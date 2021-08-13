-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under with Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Burgoon's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Burgoon's 70 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 5 under for the round.
