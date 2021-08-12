-
Brice Garnett comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Garnett finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Brice Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Garnett hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
