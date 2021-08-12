-
Brian Stuard putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, and Jhonattan Vegas; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; and Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Brian Stuard's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.
