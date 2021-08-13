-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 13, 2021
Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
