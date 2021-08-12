In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Gay hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Gay's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Gay's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Gay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

Gay had a 353-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Gay to even for the round.