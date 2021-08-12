-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
