Brandt Snedeker comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker's impressive second leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes eagle on the par-5 5th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Snedeker finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., and Padraig Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brandt Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
