Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Brian Stuard and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Landry, Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Hagy's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hagy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 2 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hagy hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
