Branden Grace putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Branden Grace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Branden Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Grace's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
