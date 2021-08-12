-
Bo Van Pelt comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Ted Potter, Jr., and Luke List are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Bo Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bo Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Van Pelt chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Van Pelt's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
