Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hoag hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoag's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Hoag at 4 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.