  • Bo Hoag shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag makes a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Hoag jars 40-footer for eagle at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag makes a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.