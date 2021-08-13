-
Strong putting brings Bill Haas an even-par round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Bill Haas hit his 189 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.
