Ben Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Ben Taylor had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
