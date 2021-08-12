-
Ben Martin posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Martin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Martin finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Ted Potter, Jr., and Luke List are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Ben Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Martin had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Martin's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
