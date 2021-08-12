-
Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler sinks 24-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Tommy Fleetwood, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hossler's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hossler had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
