Austin Eckroat shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 13, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Eckroat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Eckroat's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.
Eckroat got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Eckroat's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
