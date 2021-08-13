-
Austin Cook putts himself to an even-par first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook's tee shot lips out for near ace at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the par-4 13th, Austin Cook's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cook to even for the round.
