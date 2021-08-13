-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lahiri had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lahiri's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
