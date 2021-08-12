-
Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Andrew Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Putnam at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
