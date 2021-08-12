-
Andrew Landry shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Ted Potter, Jr., and Tyler McCumber; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Michael Gligic, Mark Anderson, Michael Kim, Sebastián Muñoz, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, and Padraig Harrington are tied for 9th at 4 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Landry hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Landry's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
