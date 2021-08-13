-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
