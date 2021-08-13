In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bhatia finished his day tied for 139th at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Bhatia got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Bhatia hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bhatia at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bhatia's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bhatia hit an approach shot from 186 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Bhatia's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 545-yard 15th hole par-5, Bhatia hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Bhatia to 2 over for the day.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Bhatia had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bhatia to 2 over for the round.