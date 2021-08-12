Adam Scott hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under with Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., and Padraig Harrington; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Scott's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Scott hit his 158 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

Scott tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scott had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.