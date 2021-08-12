-
Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
