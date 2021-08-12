-
-
Adam Long shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 78th at 2 over; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., and Padraig Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.
Long got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Long's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
-
-