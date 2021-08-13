-
Adam Hadwin shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadwin had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hadwin's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hadwin's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 7 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
