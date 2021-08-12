-
Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 340 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Wise chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Wise reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Wise at 2 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Wise reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Wise at 4 under for the round.
