August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 76th at 3 over; Brian Stuard and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Landry, Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Baddeley's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
