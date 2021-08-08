-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Xander Schauffele's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
