  • Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris knocks down birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.