Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris knocks down birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round in 9th at 12 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Paul Casey are tied for 6th at 14 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Zalatoris's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
