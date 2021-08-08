-
Wilco Nienaber finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wilco Nienaber hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Nienaber finished his round in 64th at 10 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Nienaber's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
Nienaber got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Nienaber chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Nienaber chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nienaber to even-par for the round.
