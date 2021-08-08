-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Simpson's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 14th green, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 5 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
-
-