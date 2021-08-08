-
Wade Ormsby shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wade Ormsby hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ormsby finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ormsby had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ormsby to 2 over for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Ormsby got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ormsby to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ormsby chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Ormsby at 3 over for the round.
