Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 17 under; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under; and Louis Oosthuizen and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Hovland's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green fourth, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
