-
-
6-over 76 by Victor Perez in final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Victor Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round in 61st at 7 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Perez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Perez's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Perez his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 5 over for the round.
-
-