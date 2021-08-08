-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton sticks approach and birdies at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Paul Casey are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Hatton's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's tee shot went 168 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Hatton had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.
