Tony Finau shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau drains a 22-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and one putting. This dropped Finau to 3 over for the day.
Finau got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 over for the round.
