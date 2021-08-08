  • Tony Finau shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau drains a 22-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.