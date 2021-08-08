-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
Fleetwood had a fantastic chip-in on the 196-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Fleetwood's 197 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Fleetwood got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.
Fleetwood got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
