Sungjae Im shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Im hit his 262 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Im's tee shot went 195 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
