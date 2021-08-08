-
Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink's approach sets up birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Cink's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Cink hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at 1 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Cink chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
