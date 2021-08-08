  • Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink's approach sets up birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.