August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 65th at 13 over; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kim's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 9 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 10 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 9 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 8 over for the round.
