Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry makes birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 23rd at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Smith is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lowry had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lowry's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
