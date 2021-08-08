-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns is in 5th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Garcia missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.
