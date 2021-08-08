In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round in 14th at 9 under; Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harris English is in 5th at 15 under; and Daniel Berger and Paul Casey are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 183 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler's tee shot went 273 yards to the native area, his second shot went 70 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.